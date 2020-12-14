Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.47.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $72.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.96.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

