Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.7% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on O. Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

Shares of O stock opened at $60.46 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

