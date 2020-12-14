Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $481.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $586.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $328.13 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 16,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.87, for a total value of $9,113,545.38. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total transaction of $54,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,987,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,986 shares of company stock valued at $15,347,647. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $609.00 to $602.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $737.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.