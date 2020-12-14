RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Sets New 1-Year High at $359.22

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $359.22 and last traded at $359.22, with a volume of 590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $355.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.58.

The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.57 and a 200 day moving average of $280.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, Director Allan C. Thygesen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.30, for a total transaction of $562,251.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,481,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,653 shares of company stock worth $75,563,640 over the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 22.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 152.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 11.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 9.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

