RNC Capital Management LLC Acquires 230 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $84,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 510.4% during the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,495,000 after buying an additional 1,068,906 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 131,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $60.45 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $61.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.