RNC Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Tesla by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Tesla by 1,259.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Tesla by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Tesla by 330.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $617.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $485.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $585.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,588.52, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $654.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.17, for a total value of $1,872,448.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,203 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,539.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,886,486 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Independent Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.34.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

