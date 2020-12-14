RNC Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 167,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 38,784 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 229,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,614,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $46.71 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $46.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average is $41.29.

