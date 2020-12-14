RNC Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 486 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $661,582,000 after purchasing an additional 195,455 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $59,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $835,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 12.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,328,186 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $504,590,000 after purchasing an additional 145,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 17.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock opened at $524.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $533.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The company has a market capitalization of $324.47 billion, a PE ratio of 95.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total value of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,938,565.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,133 shares of company stock valued at $573,593 and sold 66,938 shares valued at $36,463,831. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.13.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.