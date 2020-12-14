RNC Capital Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,970,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,086,307,000 after purchasing an additional 108,372 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,025,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $908,320,000 after purchasing an additional 47,990 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $399,404,000 after purchasing an additional 117,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 69.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,799 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Argus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.04.

AMAT opened at $88.91 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $90.26. The stock has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average of $64.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.