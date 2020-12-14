RNC Capital Management LLC Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 53,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,970,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 41,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,106.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines stock opened at $124.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $111.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.26. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

