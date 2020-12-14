RNC Capital Management LLC Has $291,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $124.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $111.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.26. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

