RNC Capital Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,164,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,942,000 after purchasing an additional 774,723 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 23.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $203,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $49,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In related news, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.31.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

