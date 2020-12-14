RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 226.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $301,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,667 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,785,779,000 after acquiring an additional 929,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,565,183,000 after acquiring an additional 849,675 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 132.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $593,523,000 after purchasing an additional 625,745 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 117.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,033,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $391,772,000 after purchasing an additional 558,874 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $524.19 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $533.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.26. The stock has a market cap of $324.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.36, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.13.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal purchased 435 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $498.23 per share, with a total value of $216,730.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,485.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,133 shares of company stock valued at $573,593 and sold 66,938 shares valued at $36,463,831. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

