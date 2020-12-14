RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,112,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $243.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.62.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

