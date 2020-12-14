RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,203 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 34.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XLNX opened at $144.82 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $151.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.37 and its 200-day moving average is $108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $766.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XLNX. 140166 reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

