RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 3,035 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,915 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in Starbucks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 160,899 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 410.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 34,879 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 28,051 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 28,523 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 164.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 291,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,041,000 after buying an additional 181,300 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 161,703 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after buying an additional 17,194 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 381,503 shares of company stock worth $36,250,562. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $103.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.79, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $106.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Stephens increased their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

