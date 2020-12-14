RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 3,035 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2020

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,915 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Shares of SBUX opened at $103.86 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $106.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.93. The firm has a market cap of $121.41 billion, a PE ratio of 92.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit