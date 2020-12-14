RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 3,035 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,915 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Shares of SBUX opened at $103.86 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $106.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.93. The firm has a market cap of $121.41 billion, a PE ratio of 92.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

