RNC Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,171,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Microchip Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1,911.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $140.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.52.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.3685 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

