Sei Investments Co. Acquires 111,824 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 334,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,824 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $49,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $151,695.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,024 shares of company stock worth $10,659,073 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $129.50 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.58.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.