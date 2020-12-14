Sei Investments Co. Acquires 138,786 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 138,786 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.22% of Simon Property Group worth $42,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 112.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,142,000 after purchasing an additional 16,452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $89.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $149.89. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average is $69.21.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Truist raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.61.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

