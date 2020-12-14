Sei Investments Co. Has $69.17 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 795,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,503 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $69,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Novartis by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,675,000 after purchasing an additional 965,770 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Novartis by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

NVS opened at $92.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $211.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average of $86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

