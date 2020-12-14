Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,449 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $66,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $955,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Public Storage by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,445,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA opened at $230.00 on Monday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $240.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The firm had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Storage from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.22.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.