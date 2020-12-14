Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,216,113 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 122,521 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $42,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of HP by 21.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,142 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 91.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 21,938 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 180.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 110,764 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 4.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,226,205 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $38,803,000 after purchasing an additional 101,727 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Standpoint Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.87.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 44,091 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $972,206.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $604,056.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 164,806 shares of company stock worth $3,708,992 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HP stock opened at $23.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

