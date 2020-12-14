Sei Investments Co. Sells 112,652 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,652 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $41,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 72,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 605.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 71,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 60,961 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 779,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,306,000 after buying an additional 56,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

ABBV opened at $107.01 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $109.15. The stock has a market cap of $188.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.96 and a 200-day moving average of $94.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

