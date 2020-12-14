Sei Investments Co. Sells 135,565 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 805,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,565 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $39,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

NYSE:KO opened at $53.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

