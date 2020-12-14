Sei Investments Co. Sells 75,706 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,706 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.34% of Grocery Outlet worth $49,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 312.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 29.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 41,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 22.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $38.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.50 million. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 24,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $911,684.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,994 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,708.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 11,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $435,928.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,624.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 670,052 shares of company stock valued at $26,041,971.

GO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

