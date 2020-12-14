SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SEI Investments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.25.

SEIC opened at $56.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.78. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $69.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $424.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 119,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $6,375,479.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,362,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,962,092.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $565,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,391 shares of company stock worth $12,321,221. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

