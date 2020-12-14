Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) versus H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Critical Contrast

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) and H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Silk Road Medical and H-CYTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical -52.69% -43.15% -24.88% H-CYTE -653.00% N/A -672.48%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Silk Road Medical and H-CYTE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical 0 2 2 0 2.50 H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus price target of $64.75, suggesting a potential upside of 12.86%. Given Silk Road Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Silk Road Medical is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Volatility & Risk

Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H-CYTE has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silk Road Medical and H-CYTE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical $63.35 million 30.75 -$52.42 million ($1.36) -42.18 H-CYTE $8.35 million 0.15 -$29.81 million N/A N/A

H-CYTE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Silk Road Medical.

Summary

Silk Road Medical beats H-CYTE on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

H-CYTE Company Profile

H-CYTE, Inc., a medical biosciences company, develops and implements various treatment options in regenerative medicine to treat chronic lung diseases. It engages in the development of L-CYTE-01 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

