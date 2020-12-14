SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $11.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $8.00.

SITC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.30.

Shares of SITC opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 93.55. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $14.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.97 million. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 456,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $4,747,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,986,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,654,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 781,795 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,926 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in SITE Centers by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

