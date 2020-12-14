Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $37.03.

Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

