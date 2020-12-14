Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SFST. ValuEngine upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southern First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern First Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

SFST opened at $34.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $266.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $44.43.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 6,462 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $194,118.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $105,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,262 shares of company stock valued at $373,313 in the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 410.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 441.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the second quarter worth $109,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

