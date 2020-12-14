SouthFirst Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SZBI) & Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Critical Survey

SouthFirst Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SZBI) and Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SouthFirst Bancshares and Kearny Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthFirst Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kearny Financial $252.93 million 3.69 $44.97 million $0.54 19.31

Kearny Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SouthFirst Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

SouthFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.0% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of SouthFirst Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SouthFirst Bancshares and Kearny Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthFirst Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Kearny Financial 17.45% 4.33% 0.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SouthFirst Bancshares and Kearny Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthFirst Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Kearny Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kearny Financial has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.71%. Given Kearny Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kearny Financial is more favorable than SouthFirst Bancshares.

Summary

Kearny Financial beats SouthFirst Bancshares on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SouthFirst Bancshares Company Profile

SouthFirst Bancshares Inc. operates as the holding company for SouthFirst Bank that provides financial services in Alabama. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include automobile, motorcycle, marine, recreational vehicle, share, unsecured, second mortgage, home equity line of credit, and construction loans. The company also provides debit cards; and internet and telephone banking, ATM banking, safe deposit boxes, and bill pay services. It operates branches in Sylacauga, Talladega, and Clanton; and a loan processing office in Hoover. SouthFirst Bancshares Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Sylacauga, Alabama.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides various loans, such as multi-family and nonresidential real estate mortgage loans, commercial term loans and lines of credit, one- to four-family first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; loans to individuals for the construction of one- to four-family residences, or for various renovations or improvements to an existing dwelling; account loans, overdraft lines of credit, and personal loans; and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit on deposit. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. As of August 19, 2020, it operated a total of 51 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey, and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

