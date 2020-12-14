Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.62.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $103.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $106.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,503 shares of company stock worth $36,250,562 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $8,603,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 11.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 161,703 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 17,194 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 28.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 220,566 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after purchasing an additional 48,901 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

