Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

SBT opened at $4.23 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $211.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.37 million during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 20.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 144.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $197,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 125.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 85.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 75,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 34,738 shares in the last quarter. 25.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

