Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 309 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,248,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $7,739,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 18.6% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 26.4% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 59,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 25.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.63.

TJX opened at $66.06 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $66.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.90, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.57.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.