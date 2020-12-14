Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $869,000 Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter worth $30,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 98.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $5,402,543.22. In the last three months, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,139,232. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $62.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average of $66.14.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.87.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

