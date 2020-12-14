Stratis Price Down 14.3% Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 14th. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00002891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $55.34 million and $540,376.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002620 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000347 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000459 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00025393 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

STRAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,072,731 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

