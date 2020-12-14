Suretly Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One Suretly token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00002023 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Suretly has a market cap of $91,134.97 and approximately $2,765.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Suretly alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00065449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.00420689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00020481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.49 or 0.02784221 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,535 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.