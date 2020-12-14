Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,185 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.28% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $53,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,847,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,747,000 after purchasing an additional 173,328 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,604,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,048,000 after acquiring an additional 24,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 27.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,038,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,992,000 after purchasing an additional 224,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,019,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $193.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.14. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $193.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.