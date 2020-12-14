Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,918 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25,811 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Target worth $47,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Target by 78.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $832,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,398 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Target by 203.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Target by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,349,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,534 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Target by 240.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,363,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,565,000 after acquiring an additional 963,461 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in Target by 154.7% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,703,000 after acquiring an additional 928,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT stock opened at $172.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.36 and its 200-day moving average is $143.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $181.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $4,357,140.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,518. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.