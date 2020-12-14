Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,303 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $14,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $83.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day moving average is $78.74. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $87.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

