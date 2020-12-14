Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,435 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $652,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $84.68 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,840 shares in the company, valued at $19,562,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

