Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 21,275 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,275 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 53,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,412,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,573,000 after purchasing an additional 587,393 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 64,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE opened at $41.12 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $228.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.