Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 6,188 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,188 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 24,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.14.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $160.61 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $167.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.83. The company has a market capitalization of $147.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

