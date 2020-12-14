Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 434.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 384.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,559,382,000 after purchasing an additional 190,056 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 381.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 437.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $609.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $654.32. The company has a market capitalization of $578.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,588.52, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $485.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.34.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.00, for a total value of $663,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,430,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.17, for a total value of $1,872,448.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,886,486 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

