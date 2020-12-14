The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,274,859 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,114 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $43,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 432.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,637 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,671,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,938 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 498.5% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,220,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,416 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $40.74 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

