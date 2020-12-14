The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $66.04 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Shares of BNS opened at $53.80 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $57.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 67.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

