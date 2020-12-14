The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,654 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 49,286 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.20.

BA stock opened at $234.56 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $351.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.49. The firm has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

