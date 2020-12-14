The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Cut by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,331 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 56.1% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 231 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Alembic Global Advisors raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. 140166 lifted their target price on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.20.

Shares of BA opened at $234.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.44 billion, a PE ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $351.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.49.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

