The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Klépierre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Klépierre from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Klépierre currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Klépierre stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73. Klépierre has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $37.94.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

